Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 32,076 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $296,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,063,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day moving average of $166.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

