Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,640,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554,244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $339,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 5.1 %

BAM opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

