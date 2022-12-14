Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $385,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

