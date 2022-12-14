Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $367,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $108.05 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.77, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.