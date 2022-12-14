Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $302,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411,551 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after buying an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

