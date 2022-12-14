Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,085 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $315,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

