Legal & General Group Plc Buys 195,905 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,905 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $334,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $929,211,000 after acquiring an additional 325,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

