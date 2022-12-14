Legal & General Group Plc Buys 196,408 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,568,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,408 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $366,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,899 shares of company stock valued at $76,165,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $321.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

