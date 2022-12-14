Legal & General Group Plc Buys 24,121 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $328,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

