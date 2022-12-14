Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,074,724 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 113.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,777,268 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $279,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.6 %

CM stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CM shares. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

