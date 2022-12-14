Legal & General Group Plc Buys 442,464 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,598,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,464 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $394,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

