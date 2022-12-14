Legal & General Group Plc Buys 62,214 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $280,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,322,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

