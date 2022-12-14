Legal & General Group Plc Buys 63,785 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $331,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Hershey stock opened at $236.33 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $185.72 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

