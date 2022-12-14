Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,957,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,904 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $351,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.82. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,520 shares of company stock worth $29,616,547.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

