Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507,305 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 127,441 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in VMware were worth $285,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after buying an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,475,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in VMware by 11,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 730,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

