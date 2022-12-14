Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 413,987 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $298,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

