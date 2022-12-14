Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,319,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $345,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of COF opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

