Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $313,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.36 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.