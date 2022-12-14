Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $291,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Barclays lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

