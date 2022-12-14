Legal & General Group Plc Has $286.24 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $286,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average is $165.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

