Legal & General Group Plc Has $290.33 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,379 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77,806 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $290,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

ADSK opened at $203.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

