Legal & General Group Plc Has $295.09 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $295,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,741,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,297 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5,474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $443.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.59 and its 200 day moving average is $406.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

