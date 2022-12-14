Legal & General Group Plc Has $296.93 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,455,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $296,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

BIIB opened at $291.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.75 and a 200 day moving average of $236.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

