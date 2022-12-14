Legal & General Group Plc Has $316.36 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $316,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

