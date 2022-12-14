Legal & General Group Plc Has $324.72 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,111,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,164 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $324,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $152.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.