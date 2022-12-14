Legal & General Group Plc Has $325.46 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,951 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $325,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,755 shares of company stock worth $1,473,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

