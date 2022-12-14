Legal & General Group Plc Has $343.56 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,861,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,868 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $343,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 21.2% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Fiserv by 7.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 938,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.