Legal & General Group Plc Has $345.29 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,533,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 193,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HP were worth $345,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $4,143,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 5,686.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in HP by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in HP by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,394,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $78,488,000 after purchasing an additional 197,037 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,033 shares of company stock worth $5,833,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.