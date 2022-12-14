Legal & General Group Plc Has $388.35 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $388,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $87.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

