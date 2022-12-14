Legal & General Group Plc Has $394.70 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $394,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,945,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $120.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

