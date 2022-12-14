Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,581,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $292,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.3 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.13. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $165.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

