Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,470,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,175 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $383,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $28,578,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

