Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 267,770 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 267,770 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $336,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

VLO stock opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

