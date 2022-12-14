Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 32,165 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $336,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 16.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 79.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.41.

CNC opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

