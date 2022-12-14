Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 5,455,824 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455,824 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $350,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut VICI Properties to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

