Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,179,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $383,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.