Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $307,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GM opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

