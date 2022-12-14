Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,582 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $297,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

