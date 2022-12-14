Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 141,735 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $314,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after buying an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

F opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

