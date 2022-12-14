Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $289,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.