Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,513 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $339,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

