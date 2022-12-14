Legal & General Group Plc Sells 121,153 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,496,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $351,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

