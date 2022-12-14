Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,642 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,044,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $383,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 103,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,292,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Eaton by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

ETN stock opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

