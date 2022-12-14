Legal & General Group Plc Sells 19,041 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $343,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $392.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $669.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

