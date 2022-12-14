Legal & General Group Plc Sells 27,125 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $375,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average is $196.61.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

