Legal & General Group Plc Sells 29,271 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,506,942 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 29,271 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $304,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 252,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

