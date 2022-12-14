Legal & General Group Plc Sells 651,230 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $310,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

NYSE:KR opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

