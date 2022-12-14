Legal & General Group Plc Sells 82,822 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,486,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $372,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $8,143,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,143,670.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,750 shares of company stock worth $38,136,603 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.