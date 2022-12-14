Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,497 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,101,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $359,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 320,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,228. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $371.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $228.86 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

