Legal & General Group Plc Sells 96,578 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,578 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $297,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 136.4% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SYY opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.